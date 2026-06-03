 Former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil Passes Away At 86; BMC Pays Tribute To Veteran Civic Leader
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HomeMumbaiFormer Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil Passes Away At 86; BMC Pays Tribute To Veteran Civic Leader

Former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil Passes Away At 86; BMC Pays Tribute To Veteran Civic Leader

Former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil passed away at the age of 86. A corporator since 1985 and mayor from 1999 to 2002, he played a key role in creating ward committees and promoting civic modernisation. The BMC Standing Committee paid tribute to the veteran civic leader and adjourned its meeting in his honour.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil Passes Away At 86; BMC Pays Tribute To Veteran Civic Leader
Former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil, remembered for strengthening local governance and modernising civic administration, passed away at the age of 86 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 3: Former Mumbai mayor Hareshwar Patil passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 86. He was first elected as a corporator from Ward No. 128 in the 1985 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and went on to serve as mayor from 1999 to 2002. He is survived by his two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Key contributions to civic administration

During his tenure as mayor, Patil spearheaded several key civic initiatives. He played a crucial role in establishing 16 ward committees to strengthen public participation in local governance and championed the computerisation of various civic departments to improve administrative efficiency.

Prior to becoming mayor, he served as Chairman of the BMC's Standing Committee during 1996–97.

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Standing Committee pays tribute

The Standing Committee on Wednesday paid tributes to Patil following his demise. Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar described him as a public-spirited leader committed to civic welfare.

After the condolence motion, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde adjourned the meeting without conducting any business.

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