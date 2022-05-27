Former MBMC officer booked in Rs 1.26 crore disproportionate assets case | Pixabay

More than six years after he was caught red-handed while taking Rs.25,000 bribe from a roadside food-stall owner in Mira Road, former ward officer (now retired) - Dilip Jagdale (57) has now been booked on charges of amassing disproportionate assets of more than Rs. 1.26 crore.

The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed an FIR (353/2022) at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road against him on charges of amassing disproportionate assets of more than Rs. 1,26,46,223.

An offence under sections 13 (1) (d), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 109 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the former MBMC official, while his wife Sindhu has also been booked for abetting the crime, police said.

However, no arrests have been made so far. Jagdale was caught taking bribe money at a bar in Mira Road in February 2016. Apart from the recovery of gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs.37 lakh, the ACB team had seized cash amounting to more than 7 lakh and also found incriminating documents related to land, flats and shops belonging to his family members.

Jagdale who had earned notoriety for his alleged involvement in protecting the construction of illegal bars, hotels and lodges in the twin city was not only reinstated to the civic body after a brief stint of suspension. He also managed to bag the ward chief chair due to unexplained reasons. He went on to retire as assistant municipal commissioner last year.