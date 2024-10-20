Former Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Appointed As New NCW Chairperson

Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar | National Commission for Women

Mumbai: Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) by the central government. Her appointment, announced on Saturday via the NCW's official account on X, was made under Section 3 of the NCW Act, 1990.

Rahatkar's term will last for three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever occurs first, and she will assume her duties immediately. This announcement will also be published in the Gazette of India, alongside the appointment of new members to the NCW.

NCW is pleased to share that in pursuance of Section 3, NCW Act, 1990, the Central Government has nominated Smt. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of National Commission for Women. @VijayaRahatkar @PIB_India @PIBWCD pic.twitter.com/BHk3inwq3Q — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 19, 2024

About Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar's Political Background

Rahatkar has a notable political background, having served as the Mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from 2007 to 2010. She held the position of National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) for two terms from 2010 to 2014, before being elected as its National President in 2014.

As the 9th Chairperson of the NCW, Rahatkar brings with her a wealth of experience from her previous role as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women from 2016 to 2021. During her tenure there, she spearheaded several significant initiatives aimed at empowering women, including Sakshama, a support programme for acid attack survivors; Prajwala, which connects self-help groups with central government schemes; and Suhita, a 24/7 helpline service for women.

In addition to these initiatives, Rahatkar was actively involved in crucial legal reforms addressing issues such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, anti-triple talaq measures, and the establishment of anti-human trafficking units. Her extensive experience and dedication to women's rights will play a vital role in her new position as she leads the NCW in its mission to promote and protect the rights of women across India.