Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Delhi On August 6; Likely To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, & Other Leaders Of INDIA Bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Delhi on Tuesday for three days.

During his three-day-long visit to the national capital, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is likely to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Delhi Visit

On Uddhav Thackeray's to visit Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the former Maharashtra Chief Minister will visit the national capital with Aaditya Thackeray.

"Shivsena Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to August 9. He will be accompanied by Yuvasena chief Aaditya Thackeray ji. He will meet some leaders in Delhi, and in those meetings, he will meet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and some other people," Raut said, addressing a press conference.

He further said that Uddhav Thackeray will also meet TMC, AAP, and Samajwadi party leaders in Delhi.

"Our national President will be in Delhi for three days so there will be meetings and discussions on many issues. Some other party MPs of Maharashtra have also expressed their wish to meet him during his Delhi visit, so we will be organising that too. After the successful Lok Sabha Results, the national president is going to Delhi for the time," he added.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On Meeting Held Between CM Eknath Shinde & NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar

Reacting to the meeting held between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut said that he cannot comment on the meeting between both leaders.

"I can't say that Pawar Saheb's meeting with him (CM) happened for Dharavi but Shivsena's stand is very clear about Dharavi. It's 600 Acres of land. There are 8 lakh people residing there and they all should get flashing rehabilitation schemes without any conditions. They should be rehabilitated at the same place," he said.

On August 3, Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Shinde at Varsha Bungalow and discussed the issues of the Maratha reservation, amongst others.

He further asserted that after forming the government in Maharashtra they would cancel the tender of Dharavi redevelopment.

"If our government comes to power, we will cancel that tender of the Dharavi redevelopment. Uddhav ji has made that clear already," he said.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, announced that eligible residential tenements in Dharavi will get flats with independent kitchens and toilets measuring a minimum 350 square feet (sq ft), which is a whopping 17 per cent more and the highest among slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai.