Former Maha Cheif Minister seeks ED probe into Sushant Singh's suicide

Mumbai: A day after the Supreme Court dismissed the PIL demanding CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He has argued that an ED probe is necessary as it seems money syphoning is involved in the case.

Fadnavis in a tweet said, “There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, at least @dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out.’’

Sushant Singh’s father had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the Mumbai police are investigating Rajput suicide case.

He said people must trust the probe into the high- profile case being conducted by the Mumbai police.

Trust Mumbai cops: CM Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state police were capable of probing the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamour for a CBI probe in the actor's death here in June.