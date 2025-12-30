Former KDMC House Leader Kailash Shinde Asks To Be Expelled From Shinde Sena, Writes Emotional Letter To CM Eknath Shinde |

Kalyan: In a dramatic political development ahead of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) office-bearer and former House Leader of KDMC, Kailash Shinde, has written a strongly-worded letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Eknath Shinde, demanding that he be removed from the party.

Shinde, known as one of Eknath Shinde’s most loyal ground-level supporters in the Kalyan-Dombivli belt, has accused his own party leadership of sidelining old workers, imposing an unaffordable electoral structure, and forcing cadres to campaign for the BJP against their ideological will.

The letter has sent shockwaves through the local political establishment and added fresh tension to the already volatile KDMC poll atmosphere.

“My presence should not harm the party”

In his letter, Kailash Shinde wrote that if the party no longer values workers like him, then it would be better to formally expel him so that “the party does not suffer because of me” in the upcoming civic elections.

“I have worked with Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde for years. When Eknath Shinde was in Gujarat during the political crisis, I was among the first to publicly support him. But today, the very people who came yesterday have been pushed to the top, while old loyalists are being ignored,” he wrote.

Shinde alleged that party posts and tickets were being distributed unfairly, leaving long-time workers demoralised and powerless.

Four-ward formula sparks rebellion

One of the key reasons for Shinde’s outburst is the controversial four-ward election formula adopted in KDMC, which requires a candidate to contest and campaign across four merged wards.This model is financially impossible for an ordinary party worker. Only moneyed people can survive in this system. Hard-working grassroots workers have no chance,” Shinde wrote.

He warned that the party’s election machinery was drifting away from its core workers and becoming inaccessible to those who built the organisation on the ground.

Open revolt against BJP alliance

In his most politically explosive statement, Kailash Shinde openly attacked the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP.

“We have fought the BJP for the last 20 years. We don’t like them. After the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, BJP workers did not work for Shiv Sena. Then why should we work for them now?” he asked.

He further stated that even if an alliance exists at the top, he and his supporters would never campaign for the BJP.

Political temperature rises in KDMC

The public circulation of Kailash Shinde’s letter has intensified the political churn in Kalyan-Dombivli, where multiple Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders and workers are already upset over ticket distribution, ward allocation and alliance compulsions.

With civic elections approaching fast, this rebellion from a senior and vocal leader exposes deep internal cracks within the ruling Mahayuti camp and threatens to weaken Shiv Sena’s organisational grip in one of its traditional strongholds.

Whether Eknath Shinde chooses to placate Kailash Shinde or accept his demand for expulsion could now become a defining moment in the KDMC election battle.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/