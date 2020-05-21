Former CM demands withdrawal of KDMC,TMC orders

Taking strong objections against the huge bills levied on COVID-19 patients, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadanvis has demanded that the state government should ensure free treatment for patients. He has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to raise this demand.

The Kalyan Dombivli and Thane Municipal Corporations have issued orders on the charges for COVID-19 treatment. These charges are applicable in the private hospitals acquired by these corporations in the fight against the virus. On May 1, the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that the treatment will be free of cost. These orders are against the state government’s policy.

“KDMC has acquired three private hospitals and rates issued by them on May 15 are heavy. The general ward charges are Rs 2,800 per day, twin sharing charge is Rs 3,200 per day, single room is Rs 3,800 per day, ICU charge is Rs 5,000 per day and ventilator charge is Rs 2,000 per day,” he said in the letter sent to the CM.

TMC too has issued orders for acquired private hospitals. “The per day charges for the general ward is Rs 4,000, twin sharing room is Rs 5,000, single room is Rs 7,000 and ICU is Rs 10,000. If these are the rates charged by the corporations, how can we say that the state government is treating COVID-19 patients free of cost? Generally, when a family member is affected by the virus, other members of the family may get infected too. How can a family pay such a huge bill?” he asked. These orders should be withdrawn immediately, he demanded.