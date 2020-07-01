Former BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi says he has been approached by the United Nations with ‘crisis response’ posting

A months after being shunted out as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has said that he has been approached by the United Nations.
The former BMC commissioner told Mumbai Mirror that UN has approached him with a ‘crisis response’ posting. “The UN has approached me with a job on crisis response and with a job on crisis response and I am considering it," Praveen Pardeshi told Mumbai Mirror. The posting will entail to heading the UN’s efforts to prevent non-communicable disease in 90 countries.
Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on May 8 transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. He was posted in the Urban Development Department in Iqbal Singh Chahal's place, said the order issued by the General Administration Department.
The key rejig in bureaucracy came at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic cases in Mumbai continued to showed an upward trend.
Meanwhile, With 903 new patients being reported, coronavirus case tally in Mumbai increased to 77,197 on Tuesday while death toll rose to 4,554 with 93 fatalities, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
36 of the deaths took place since Monday evening while 57 deaths had taken place earlier, said a BMC release. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 44,170 with 625 patients being discharged from hospitals in the city on Tuesday. At present there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases while 818 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospitals.
