Former BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi says he has been approached by the United Nations with ‘crisis response’ posting

A months after being shunted out as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi has said that he has been approached by the United Nations.

The former BMC commissioner told Mumbai Mirror that UN has approached him with a ‘crisis response’ posting. “The UN has approached me with a job on crisis response and with a job on crisis response and I am considering it," Praveen Pardeshi told Mumbai Mirror. The posting will entail to heading the UN’s efforts to prevent non-communicable disease in 90 countries.

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on May 8 transferred Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. He was posted in the Urban Development Department in Iqbal Singh Chahal's place, said the order issued by the General Administration Department.