 Former BJP Legislator Narendra Mehta Takes Initiative To Set-Up Replica Of Pandharpur Temple In Mira Road
Former BJP Legislator Narendra Mehta Takes Initiative To Set-Up Replica Of Pandharpur Temple In Mira Road

Former BJP Legislator Narendra Mehta Takes Initiative To Set-Up Replica Of Pandharpur Temple In Mira Road

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a welcome news for devotees who can’t afford or are unable to travel and offer prayers at the Pandharpur Wari, former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta has taken an initiative to set up a replica of the temple in the Central Park near SK Stone junction in Mira Road.

About The Pilgrimage

The pilgrimage, which witnesses lakhs of Warkari pilgrims from across the country embarking on a spiritual journey to the Lord Vithoba temple in Pandharpur, holds immense religious significance and is marked by deep devotion, vibrant processions, and community bonding.

“The replica of the temple will be 65 feet tall with idols of the highly revered deities Lord Vithoba and Goddess Rukhmini. While renowned kirtankars and bhajan singers have been invited to perform and recite spiritual discourses, we will try and follow all those rituals which are observed in Pandharpur during the weeklong religious festivities which will begin with Kakad Aarti from 5:30 am on July 17,” Mehta said.

Devotees are welcome to the Wari which is not just a journey but a celebration of faith, culture, and tradition.”

