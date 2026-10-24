Former Bank Of India Officer Booked For ₹20.49 Lakh Fraud At Prabhadevi Branch | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dadar police have registered a case against Shubhrajyoti Das, a former officer at Bank of India’s Prabhadevi branch, for allegedly misusing his official position to embezzle Rs20.49 lakh through unauthorised transactions and diverting the funds to the accounts of an Odisha resident. The alleged fraud came to light during an internal audit and reconciliation of the bank’s accounts.

Chief Manager Lodges Complaint

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Kishor Ram Dungar Ram, 41, chief manager of the bank’s Prabhadevi branch on Old Prabhadevi Road. The irregularities were detected during an internal reconciliation exercise conducted by the General Operations Department of the bank’s Mumbai South Zonal Office in December 2025.

Officials allegedly identified five unauthorised debit entries totalling Rs20,49,840 in two internal accounts — Cheque Collection for GBM and Suspense Incurred for Currency Chest. The transactions reportedly took place between June 9, 2022, and April 10, 2024.

Supporting Vouchers Found Missing

The FIR states that the zonal office sought supporting vouchers from the branch on November 29, 2025. After the branch reported that the relevant documents were unavailable, the senior office ordered a preliminary inquiry on December 6, 2025. Das, who worked at the branch from September 6, 2021, to May 10, 2024, was suspended with effect from April 23, 2026, pending further orders.

Investigators allege that Das misused his Core Banking System (CBS) login credentials to execute the unauthorised debits. To conceal the transactions, he allegedly used descriptions resembling system-generated Public Provident Fund (PPF) entries for some debits. Other transactions were allegedly processed through the VNDRINVC menu, ordinarily used for vendor payments, under the purported pretext of paying security guards at the currency chest. No supporting vouchers, approvals or other documentary evidence were reportedly found.

Money Routed Through RTGS

The funds were allegedly routed through internal accounts and subsequently transferred via RTGS to the UCO Bank and State Bank of India accounts of Soumya Ranjan Pal, a resident of Maidhapur village in Odisha’s Angul district. According to the complaint, Pal had no banking relationship with the Prabhadevi branch and was not entitled to receive the payments.

Further scrutiny of Das’s personal savings account allegedly revealed that Rs6,19,400 was transferred from Pal’s accounts to Das through multiple UPI transactions between March 27 and November 19, 2023. The transfers, which fell within the period of the alleged irregularities, have led investigators to suspect a financial link between the two.

The preliminary inquiry, completed on March 2, 2026, reportedly found prima facie evidence of the alleged embezzlement. During the inquiry, Das allegedly acknowledged the charges and stated that he would return the money, according to the FIR.

Das repaid the entire Rs20,49,840 to the bank through RTGS on May 25, 2026. However, the repayment has not prevented the police from proceeding with the case.

Dadar police registered the offence on October 23, 2026, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated further investigation to establish the circumstances of the transactions and the alleged roles of those involved.

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