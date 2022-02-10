'Forget Congress-free India, first give Congress-free speech': Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur take dig at BJP

Guardian minister of Amravati District and State Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur while taking cognizance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches in Parliament, took a jibe at the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)and challenged the PM to first make speeches without mentioning Congress and then dream about Congress free India.

"Forget Congress free-India, first give speeches without mention the Indian National Congress", Thakur tweeted in Marathi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She alleged that Modi knows history only when he is taught in the Sangh branch. She further urged the PM not to become the Vice Chancellor of WhatsApp University.

Yashomati Thakur said, "The language and body language used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament for the last two days is of very low standard. It is not appropriate for a person holding the post of Prime Minister to speak in such a language with such body language. This country has a history. There is no need to break this history. Prime Minister Modi knows as much history as he is taught in the Sangh branch. He should not be the Vice Chancellor of WhatsApp University. "

"This country has a history and a dignity of Parliament. They should take care of it all. They are saying that all the bad things happened because of Congress and all the good things happened only in last 7 years. PSUs have been sold in the last 7 years, but they were built before that. Modi has no qualms about that. Prime Minister Modi is speaking out of hatred. This is evident from their body language. They are very depressed, ” alleged Yashomati Thakur.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:40 AM IST