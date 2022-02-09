Congress demands PM Modi’s apology for 'insulting' Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mantralaya and demanded an apology from for "insulting" Maharashtra by suggesting that the state had encouraged the spread of COVID-19 in other states.

State unit chief Nana Patole, who was accompanied by party ministers, leaders and office bearers, said it was highly reprehensible that BJP MPs from the state were clapping in the Parliament when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was insulting people from Maharashtra and North India by calling them spreaders of Covid-19. ‘’Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP should publicly apologize for insulting the people of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, otherwise Congress will launch a protest in front of the houses of BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs and Union ministers from the state calling them traitors of Maharashtra'’, he warned.

Patole further said that the central government had left the people to fend for themselves during the Covid-19 crisis. It was the Congress party in Maharashtra which helped the people as a social commitment.

‘’While the Centre did nothing to ease their woes, the Congress party extended all possible help to them. ‘’The BJP has used Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name only for votes. The people of Maharashtra and UP will respond to the insult by teaching a lesson to BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections,’’ said Patole.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:36 PM IST