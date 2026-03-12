Forest Fire Erupts In Sanjay Gandhi National Park Hills Near Thane’s Owala Area |

​Thane: A significant forest fire broke out late Wednesday evening within the jurisdiction of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Thane. The blaze was reported at approximately 9:43 PM in the forested hills located behind Pushpanjali Society Phase-03, situated in the Owala area along Ghodbunder Road.

​The Owala Fire Station immediately dispatched emergency personnel and a rescue vehicle to the site. Firefighters are currently engaged in active operations to contain the flames and prevent further spread into the dense vegetation.

Also Watch:

​Authorities from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell confirmed that, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Given that the incident occurred on protected forest land, the matter has been formally escalated to the Forest Department for further investigation and coordinated action. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to remain alert as cooling operations continue.

​To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/