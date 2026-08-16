Foreign Law Degree Recognised By BCI Does Not Make Student Eligible For 3-Year LLB Course In India: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court ruled that a BCI-recognised foreign law degree does not automatically qualify a student for India’s three-year LL.B. course | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: A foreign law degree, even if recognised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), cannot by itself make a student eligible for admission to the three-year LL.B. course in India, the Bombay High Court has held.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash dismissed a petition filed by Yohaan Abraham, who challenged the cancellation of his provisional admission to the three-year LL.B. course at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Navi Mumbai.

Abraham completed Class XII in 2019 and then went to the UK, where he obtained a three-year undergraduate law degree from Queen Mary University of London. He also completed a Legal Practice Course (LPC). He later applied for the three-year LL.B. course in India and was given provisional admission.

University Cancels Admission

The university later cancelled his admission, saying his foreign law degree did not qualify as the “First Degree” required for admission to the three-year LL.B. course.

Abraham argued that his degree was recognised by the BCI under its August 2020 notification, which includes Queen Mary University of London in its list of recognised foreign universities. He claimed that this recognition meant his degree could be treated as the required “First Degree”.

Court Rejects Eligibility Claim

The High Court rejected this argument. It said the three-year LL.B. course in India is meant for students who have already completed a Bachelor's Degree in another discipline. Abraham, however, had started his three-year law degree immediately after Class XII, making it his first undergraduate qualification.

“The definition contained in Rule 2(viii) cannot be read in isolation from the provisions which prescribe the nature and structure of the three-year law degree,” the court said.

It observed that if every BCI-recognised professional law degree was treated as a “First Degree”, the distinction between a graduate degree and the subsequent three-year law course would become “substantially meaningless”.

The court explained that students who complete Class XII and want to study law directly are expected to take the five-year integrated law course. The three-year LL.B., on the other hand, comes after graduation.

BCI Recognition Has Separate Purpose

It also clarified that BCI recognition of a foreign law degree serves a different purpose. Such recognition can be relevant when a person seeks enrolment as an advocate in India, but it does not automatically make the qualification sufficient for admission to another law course.

“Recognition of the Petitioner's foreign law degree for one statutory purpose cannot, by implication, confer eligibility for another distinct statutory purpose,” the court said.

The judges said they were not deciding whether Abraham could eventually enrol as an advocate in India. They also clarified, on his advocate's request, that the judgment would not prevent him from applying for the Bridge Course or Qualifying Examination under the BCI framework.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Former TISS Student In Campus Slogan Case

Provisional Admission Cannot Override Rules

Holding that provisional admission and payment of fees could not override the eligibility rules, the court dismissed Abraham's petition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/