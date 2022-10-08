For Mumbaikars, the weekend began with traffic jams

Representative Image | ANI

The weekend for Mumbaikars started with a traffic slap! From bad patches of road to the non-stop rain showers, vehicular movements were severely affected in the city.

At the infamous Western Express Highway (WEH), a major bottleneck traffic was reported especially between Jogeshwari, Andheri, and Malad areas. Commuters reported saying that they were stuck for hours due to the slow movement of traffic.

“The road near Jogeshwari was congested. The traffic coming from that direction was a lot due to which the area got jammed and all the adjoining routes too, were naturally jammed. I think after a while due to some cops (traffic police) traffic was eased,” said Raghunath Rao, a commuter based in Santacruz.

Meanwhile, in Malad, it had a similar situation, especially during the second half of the day.

“From SV Road to Marve Road was blocked with vehicles,” said traffic police who were on the ground. According to him, the reason for this was backlog traffic since ‘it was the weekend’.

“Usually, this spot does not have that much traffic and even in the case of one, it moves after a point but given the weekend rush, it took us some time to clear the traffic. Eventually, it got back to normal,” added the traffic cop.

During the first half of the day, the traffic police announced, “2.0 feet water logging at Andheri subway has slowed down the traffic.”

Due to this, the diversion routes like Gokhale Road and SV Road experienced heavy traffic thus creating a backlog till the time the Andheri subway got back to normal. At the SV Road from Alfa Signal to Vile Parle west, there was heavy traffic congestion on Saturday evening.

“It took us over an hour to reach from one end to another, which should originally not take more than 10 to 12 minutes maximum! It was packed, and there were no traffic cops to handle the situation,” said Mahesh Babu, a resident of Vile Parle East.

Similar waterlogging was reported at Walkeshwar road, Sakkar Panchayat in Wadala, Sion, Bhoiwada areas, etc. Meanwhile, Sion-Trombay Road in the Chunabhatti (southbound) experienced backlog traffic due to an oil tanker breakdown, said the Mumbai Traffic police.

At the L&T junction in the Powai area, a heavy traffic jam was reported during the evening hours. According to one of the commuters, she said, “There were too many vehicles parked below the flyover at the L&T junction where you take a turn. Traffic got affected due to that and there were no traffic cops available too. My brother was struck for over 45 minutes and yet we didn’t move an inch, it was that bad!”

Meanwhile, the local traffic cops said, “It’s the weekend rush, and since the rain, the traffic got worse.”

The other places where heavy traffic was reported were Aarey Road, Chakala in Andheri, Akurli Road in Kandivali, Lokhandwala in Andheri, Chedda Nagar, Bandra West, L&T Emerald Isle in Powai, Byculla, CST Road, among others.