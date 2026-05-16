'Footpaths Are Meant Only For Pedestrians': BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide On Major Crackdown Against Illegal Hawkers Near Railway Stations | file pic

Mumbai: Footpaths in Mumbai are meant exclusively for Mumbaikars to walk on, and keeping this in view, a major crackdown against illegal hawkers is underway, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide clarified on Friday. Speaking exclusively to Dainik Navshakti, she said that a campaign to remove illegal hawkers from the streets around railway station areas has been launched.

Bhide said the air quality in Mumbai has improved due to regular inspections conducted by the BMC at construction sites. She added that there are currently 3,000 ongoing construction projects in Mumbai and guidelines have already been issued to prevent dust from spreading into the air. Furthermore, orders have been given to install sensor machines at these locations, she said.

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“A dashboard is used to monitor whether the air quality index (AQI) at construction sites is within permissible limits. If any site fails to follow the regulations, municipal officials visit and issue ‘stop work’ notice,” she said.

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Bhide recounted the projects started by the BMC, including sewage treatment plants, desalination of seawater, and the Versova-DahisarBhayandar elevated corridor. “The BMC is planning to issue green bonds to fund the costs of these projects. We are also actively working to secure funds from the Central government as well as the Urban Challenge Fund,” she said.