BMC Removes 40 Encroachments In South Mumbai During Anti-Hawker Drive

BMC teams clear unauthorised hawkers and roadside encroachments during a demolition drive in South Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: The BMC recently took action against around 40 encroachments, including unauthorised hawkers, garages, scrap dealers, and others at Water Street Corner, Tank Pakhari Marg, and Hafiz Ali Bahadur Khan Marg in the ‘E’ ward in south Mumbai.

The action was taken after it was observed that the encroachments were creating obstacles for pedestrians. The encroachments on the footpath and road were removed and the road was opened for traffic.

Civic teams conduct demolition drive with police support

The action was carried out by the E ward office and the encroachments removal department with the help of a bulldozer and more than 20 staff members from the BMC and Nagpada police.

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The administration has clarified that regular action will continue against unauthorised constructions and unauthorised hawkers.

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