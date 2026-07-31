Food Vendors At Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty Wear FSSAI Aprons Under FDA Guidelines

FSSAI Aprons | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been taking steps to ensure food safety and maintain food quality standards. From cancelling the licences of various shops for failing to meet food safety requirements to banning junk food within a 50-metre radius of schools, the FDA has been undertaking significant measures to improve food safety across the state.

In a significant step towards improving food hygiene and consumer safety, food vendors at Mumbai's iconic Girgaon Chowpatty have started wearing FSSAI-branded aprons under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. According to the FDA guidelines, strict action will be taken and fines will be imposed on food vendors found violating the requirement to wear FSSAI aprons.

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Food vendors wear FSSAI aprons

As the FDA comes in action mode in the state's capital Mumbai, the results were visibly seen. Food vendors were seen maintaining hygiene and wearing FSSAI-labelled aprons. The initiative aims to promote better hygiene practices among street food vendors while encouraging compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

A user on X posted a photo of a vendor wearing an FSSAI-labelled apron and wrote, "In a significant step towards improving food hygiene and consumer safety, food vendors at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty were seen wearing FSSAI-labelled aprons on Thursday, July 30."

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FDA awareness drives

Girgaon Chowpatty, one of Mumbai's most popular food destinations, attracts thousands of visitors every day who come to enjoy local favourites such as pav bhaji, bhel puri, pani puri, kulfi, and sandwiches. With the introduction of FSSAI aprons, food servers are expected to maintain a cleaner and more professional appearance while reinforcing public confidence in the quality and safety of the food being served.

The Maharashtra FDA has been conducting awareness drives and inspections to ensure that vendors follow essential food safety standards. Apart from wearing FSSAI aprons, vendors are encouraged to maintain personal hygiene, use clean utensils, wear head covers and gloves wherever required, and keep their food preparation areas clean. Such measures help reduce the risk of food contamination and improve the overall dining experience for customers.

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FDA conducted food safety training programmes for street food vendors

In 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra, along with the FSSAI and BMC, conducted multiple food safety and hygiene training programmes for street food vendors at Girgaon Chowpatty as part of the national Eat Right India movement. The initiative was undertaken with the aim of elevating hygiene standards and ensuring safe, high-quality street food experiences in the city.