After FDA Push, Railways Launch Hygiene Drive; Thane Station Food Stall Sealed Over Rat Sighting | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on hygiene standards at railway stations, Central Railway (CR) has sealed a multi-purpose food stall at Thane station for seven days after a rat was found inside the cooking area. The action, which comes days after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intensified inspections of food establishments, marks the beginning of a wider railway drive to improve food safety and cleanliness across station premises.

The stall, located inside the waiting room at Thane station, was sealed after railway officials verified a complaint shared on social media. During the inspection, officials found serious hygiene lapses, including poor sanitary conditions and the presence of a rat near vegetables kept for use. CR imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 on the contractor and initiated disciplinary action for violating prescribed hygiene and cleanliness standards.

"A rat was found in the cooking area during the inspection, prompting immediate action against the contractor. We are beginning a wider hygiene drive across railway stations and railway premises," a Central Railway official said.

The railway administration said the action reflects its zero-tolerance approach towards unhygienic conditions in catering and commercial establishments operating on railway property. Officials have now started inspections of food stalls, canteens and catering units across the Mumbai suburban network to ensure compliance with food safety and sanitation norms. Contractors found violating standards could face penalties, temporary closure of stalls or stricter action in case of repeated offences.

The move comes amid growing concern over food safety after the Maharashtra FDA stepped up inspections of eateries and catering establishments across the state. With millions of commuters and long-distance passengers depending on railway food stalls every day, maintaining hygiene has become a key public health priority.

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to report complaints related to hygiene, catering services or other passenger amenities through the RailMadad grievance portal. Officials said public feedback would help improve service standards and ensure passengers are served safe, clean and quality food. The inspection drive will continue over the coming weeks and cover catering units across both Central and Western Railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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