Food Delivery Platforms Offer Extra Incentives To Avoid New Year 2026 Strike, Ensuring Most Orders Are Delivered

Mumbai: A last-minute announcement of additional incentives to delivery partners by food delivery platforms and quick commerce firms ensured that services were largely uninterrupted during New Year's Eve on December 31, when the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) had announced a nationwide strike.

Zomato and Swiggy Offer Variable Peak-Hour Earnings

Zomato offered delivery partners payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 extra per packet during peak hours between 6 pm and 10.00pm on New Year's Eve. For orders between 10.00pm an 11.59pm, workers were offered Rs 70 extra per packet. Order after midnight and till 4.00am were promised Rs 50 extra. Other companies also announced additional incentives for their delivery partners.

Nirmal Gorana, national coordinator for GIPSWU, said that despite the incentives, packet deliveries were affected in Delhi, Bangalore, and Haryana, among other places. "The payout means that companies can afford to pay more to the workers. This means that the companies have been exploiting the workers all these time," said Gorana.

In Mumbai, customers received deliveries of their orders. Gorana said this could be because customers made fewer online orders as they were aware of the strike. Workers are expecting companies to issue a notification on improved wages and working conditions for other days on January 1. Gorana alleged that companies sent senior staff and to affiliated outlets to ensure that deliveries were made within deadlines. "They strategically placed team leaders at all their locations. Team leaders were never seen earlier at these places," Gorana added.

Temporary Relaxation of Penalties and Standard Protocols

Zomato also promised earnings up to Rs 4,000 during the day, subject to conditions. Swiggy is also reported to have has increased incentives, offering workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 between December 31 and January 1.

In addition, Zomato has temporarily waived penalties on order denials and cancellations. "This is part of our standard annual operating protocol during festive periods, which typically see higher earning opportunities due to increased demand," a spokesperson for Eternal Limited, formerly Zomato Limited, told PTI.

Labour Rights Concerns and Union Demands

Gig workers have been alleging exclusion from core labour entitlements under Indian law and constitutional guarantees. In a memorandum to

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister of labour and employment, they have alleged pervasive harassment, discrimination, and violence against workers.

GIPSWU said that since the platform economy depends on their labour, strikes in the sector will have severe implications on India's growth. Asking for government intervention, the union said that 'Bharat cannot be Viksit' until its workers, part cof India's booming economy, continue to be exploited. They added that each of their demands is aligned with applicable labour laws:

The workers have demanded the discontinuation of 10-20-minute service delivery mandates to prioritise workers' occupational safety, health and working to align with the OSH Code, 2020.

Other demands include minimum per-kilometer rates, workplace safety for women, minimum floor wages, emergency leave and comprehensive maternity protection to women service.

