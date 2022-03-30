e-Paper Get App
Flight timings at Pune airport may be affected due to runway closure

The timings may resume to normal after 3:30 PM

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay

Owing to a runway closure in Pune till 3:30 PM today, flight timings may be affected at the airport.

"Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 15:30 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet announced via Twitter.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:10 PM IST