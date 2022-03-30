Flight timings at Pune airport may be affected due to runway closure

Owing to a runway closure in Pune till 3:30 PM today, flight timings may be affected at the airport.

"Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 15:30 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet announced via Twitter.

#Update: Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 30, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:10 PM IST