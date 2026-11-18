Court says delayed possession or failure to refund flat payments does not automatically attract offences under the MPID Act | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The Bombay High Court has held that money paid to a developer as an advance towards the purchase of flats cannot be treated as a ‘deposit’ under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 (MPID Act). It said that failure to hand over possession or refund the amount with agreed interest does not, by itself, attract offences under the Act.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Maharashtra Police to invoke the MPID Act in a case involving allegations that a developer had failed to hand over flats despite receiving Rs 6.51 crore from purchasers.

"According to us, the money received by the Respondent Nos. 3 to 5 under the five Agreements, was an advance payment specifically towards purchase of flats and cannot be termed as 'deposit' under section 2(c) of the MPID Act," the bench observed.

Dispute Over Flat Possession And Payments

The petitioner, Bailor Raghvendra Shetty, was the first informant in a criminal case relating to the redevelopment of Suryakiran Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Building No. 7, at D.N. Nagar in Mumbai. Sai Siddhant Developers had entered into agreements with Shetty and other purchasers for the sale of flats and allegedly collected Rs 6.51 crore. However, it failed to hand over possession within the stipulated period, leading to allegations of misappropriation and registration of a criminal case.

Before the High Court, Shetty argued that the agreements contained a clause requiring the developer and its partners to refund the amounts received with simple interest at 9% per annum if possession was not handed over within the agreed period.

He contended that the failure to honour this commitment attracted the provisions of the MPID Act and that the police had wrongly omitted the Act while filing the chargesheet.

Court Cites Partial Fulfilment Of Agreements

Rejecting the contention, the bench noted that possession of two of the five flats covered by the agreements had already been handed over to the petitioner and/or other witnesses. It said this showed that the agreements had been partly acted upon and the developer had performed part of its contractual obligations.

The court observed that, at most, the purchasers could seek a refund with 9% interest in accordance with the agreed terms.

"In our considered view, failure to hand over flats and alternatively return money with agreed interest, does not constitute offence as contemplated under Section 3 or Section 4 of the MPID Act," the bench held.

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The court also pointed out that the developer and its partners had neither assured nor guaranteed exorbitant interest on the amounts received, contrary to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

Finding no merit in the petition, the bench dismissed it.

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