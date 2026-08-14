‘Flags High, Spirits Higher’: Israel Diplomat Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Distributes Indian Flags At Mumbai’s CSMT Ahead Of Independence Day

Mumbai: Israel’s Deputy Consul General in Mumbai, Avishag Hefer, joined India’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday by distributing the national flag to people at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) ahead of the country’s 80th Independence Day.

A video shared by the Consulate General of Israel to Mid-West India on X showed Hefer distributing the Tricolour at the busy railway station and extending Independence Day greetings to people.

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“Flags high, spirits higher!” the consulate said in its post, describing the initiative as a celebration of “freedom, friendship, and the incredible spirit of India.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Hefer said this was her second Independence Day in India. Recalling her arrival in Mumbai, she said it initially took her some time to adjust to the city’s energy.

“This is my second Independence Day here... The first time I arrived here, it took me a while to get used to the energy of the city. I am happy to spend the second Independence Day,” she said.

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The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist or display the national flag at their homes, offices and public spaces as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative has become a prominent feature of the celebrations in the run-up to August 15, with people across the country participating by displaying the Tricolour and sharing photographs and videos of their celebrations.

Hefer’s participation at CSMT also highlighted the friendly ties between India and Israel, with the diplomat joining citizens in celebrating India’s national festival.

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15 this year, marking eight decades since the country gained independence in 1947.