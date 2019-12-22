Five labourers injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Buldhana

Mumbai: Five labourers were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned at Lonar town in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was carrying cement electric poles along with the labourers when the incident took place.

"The tractor-trolley overturned near a restaurant in Lonar town this afternoon. Five labourers suffered injuries in the incident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of local people," inspector of Lonar police station, Rajendra Mali, said.