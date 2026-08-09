Five Historic Mumbai Railway Stations To Celebrate Birthdays Under Railway Board’s ‘Station Mahotsav’

Western Railway Launches ‘Station Mahotsav’ to Celebrate 160 Glorious Years of Bandra Station | File Photo

Mumbai’s railway history is set to get a special celebration, with five of the city’s historic stations selected by the Railway Board for a unique ‘Station Mahotsav – Birthday Celebrations’. The celebrations will mark the dates on which these stations came into existence, bringing the spotlight back on railway landmarks that have been part of the region’s growth for more than 150 years.

Kalyan, Karjat, Khandala And Khopoli To Celebrate On Central Railway

On the Central Railway, Kalyan, established in 1854, will celebrate its station birthday on October 9. Karjat and Khandala, both established in 1863, will mark their anniversaries on October 14 and October 23, respectively. Khopoli, established in 1856, will celebrate on November 18. On the Western Railway, Bandra, which dates back to November 28, 1864, is scheduled to hold its celebration in November.

The five stations represent different chapters of Mumbai’s railway story. Kalyan emerged as an important junction connecting Mumbai with the Deccan, while Karjat and Khandala became crucial points on the historic climb towards the Western Ghats. Khopoli too carries the legacy of the early railway expansion beyond Mumbai. Bandra, meanwhile, reflects the growth of Mumbai’s suburban railway network and the transformation of the western suburbs.

103 Heritage Stations Selected Across India

The Railway Board has identified 103 heritage stations across India for the four-month celebration programme. Each Zonal Railway has been asked to propose dates and organise events around the station’s history and heritage.

Across the country, the list includes iconic stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Lucknow, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Darjeeling, Mysore, Kacheguda and Thiruvananthapuram.

For Mumbai, the celebrations offer more than just an anniversary. They provide an opportunity to revisit the city's railway heritage and the role these stations played in shaping its suburbs, trade routes and connections with the wider region.

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