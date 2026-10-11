Five Arrested For Stealing MTNL Copper Wires Worth ₹30,000 From Grant Road; Stolen Property Recovered | AI

Mumbai: The DB Marg police have arrested five members of an alleged gang involved in stealing copper wires belonging to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and recovered 12 metres of stolen copper wire worth approximately ₹30,000.The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Ejaz Mohammed Isha Hajam, 39, Mohammed Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, 51, Shah Alam Abdul Rashid Shaikh, 26, Ramzan Rafiq Khan, 26 and Azam Fakruddin Qureshi, 34.

Five Accused Identified

According to the police, the theft took place beneath Kennedy Bridge, near Queen Mary School on S.V.P. Road, Grant Road, Mumbai. Following a complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 305(e), 336(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3(2)(e) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

During the investigation, the police conducted a technical probe and acted on information received from informers to trace an organised gang allegedly involved in similar thefts. The accused were subsequently arrested from Nagpada, Bandra and the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The police said that the accused have criminal cases of a similar nature registered against them at other police stations. During the investigation, the police recovered the stolen 12-metre-long copper wire, valued at approximately ₹30,000. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/