Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹69.30 Lakh On Pretext Of Curing Sister's Cancer Through Puja; Two Booked | AI

Mumbai: In a shocking case of alleged fraud, two men have been booked for cheating a 60-year-old Chembur woman of gold ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs69.30 lakh by promising to cure her sister’s cancer through religious rituals and astrological remedies. The accused allegedly claimed that special pujas at Kamakhya Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple would ensure a complete recovery.

Two Accused Booked

The accused have been identified as Adityanath alias Babu Guruji and Rajshekhar Shastri. Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against them under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, including Section 3, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Jayanti Gopalakrishnan, lives alone in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Her 51-year-old sister, who resides in Thane, was reportedly suffering from lung and liver cancer and had undergone treatment at various hospitals. As her condition showed little improvement, Jayanti was deeply worried about her sister’s health.

Astrologer's Posters Attract Complainant

In the first week of June 2025, Jayanti noticed posters in Tilak Nagar advertising the services of an astrologer and Hanuman devotee, Adityanath Guruji. The posters allegedly promised “100% solutions” to problems. Hoping to find a solution to her sister’s illness, she visited the address mentioned on the poster the following day and met Rajshekhar Shastri.

According to the complaint, Shastri used cowrie shells to convince her that her sister had been affected by black magic and would never recover without special intervention. He allegedly assured her that every problem had a guaranteed solution. The next day, Shastri arrived at Jayanti’s residence with Adityanath, and the duo reportedly performed rituals over three days.

₹40 Lakh Collected For Rituals

The accused allegedly told her that 48 mandal and planetary worship rituals had to be performed at Kamakhya Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Between June and August 2025, they reportedly collected Rs38 lakh to Rs40 lakh through bank transfers and cash, assuring her that her sister would recover by December.

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When her sister’s condition failed to improve, the accused allegedly demanded another Rs10 lakh in March 2026, claiming additional rituals were necessary. They also sought Rs2 lakh to Rs3 lakh for gold-related worship. Jayanti further handed over two gold chains weighing 10 grams and 12 grams, which were allegedly taken for the ritual and promised to be returned.

As her sister’s health deteriorated, the accused allegedly demanded more money and threatened that the earlier rituals would become ineffective if she refused. Convinced that she had been cheated, Jayanti approached Tilak Nagar police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the two accused, and further investigation is underway.

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