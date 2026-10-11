Advocates Seek Removal Of Barricades Near Belapur Court, Residents Oppose Move Citing Traffic Relief | AI

Navi Mumbai: Advocates have submitted a representation to the traffic department seeking the removal of barricades at a turn leading to the Belapur court, citing the longer detour and delays in reaching the court. Meanwhile, a residents’ association has submitted a separate representation urging authorities to retain the barricades, stating that the arrangement has helped ease traffic congestion on the stretch.

Barricades Force 1.5-Km Detour

The turn provides direct access to the court for motorists approaching from Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg and Ulwe. Following the installation of barricades, motorists have to travel around 1.5 km to take a U-turn and proceed towards their respective destinations. Advocates have said the diversion adds to their travel time and inconveniences lawyers and other visitors to the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Khade confirmed that the department had received representations from both sides. “We have received a representation from advocates seeking the removal of the barricades and another from a residents’ association requesting that they remain in place. The residents have stated that the arrangement is convenient and helps resolve the traffic congestion that used to occur on the stretch,” Khade said.

Pedestrian Crossings Remain Accessible

The stretch from Palm Beach Road to the U-turn that motorists must now take is approximately 1.5 km long. There are also around seven cuts along the stretch for pedestrians to cross the road. Khade said the availability of these crossing points meant that the barricading would not cause inconvenience to pedestrians.

Meanwhile, some residents have suggested that the barricades be installed only during peak traffic hours and on weekends, when vehicular movement is higher, and removed during the remaining hours.

If this proposal is considered, the traffic department and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will have to hold a meeting to decide which agency will be responsible for installing and removing the barricades. They will also need to determine where the barricades would be stored when not in use.

The two agencies are expected to discuss the representations and the proposed timings before deciding whether to retain the existing arrangement or restrict the barricading to peak hours and weekends.

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