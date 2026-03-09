Fishermen, Tribals Unite: Massive Mumbai March Against Vadhvan Port Planned On March 23

Local residents, fishermen, farmers and members of the tribal community have united in opposition to the proposed Vadhvan Port and several other projects planned in the region. | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: Local residents, fishermen, farmers and members of the tribal community have united in opposition to the proposed Vadhvan Port and several other projects planned in the region. To register their protest, a large-scale march has been organised in Mumbai on March 23, 2026.

The march will begin at Girgaum Chowpatty and proceed to Azad Maidan, with organisers expecting thousands of people to participate.

Temple Blessings Sought as Activists Launch Formal Campaign in Vadhvan

As part of the preparations for the protest, the campaign against the projects was formally launched in Vadhvan. A meeting was held at the Mundeshwari Devi temple in Tigre Pada, where activists and local residents gathered to discuss the future course of the movement. During the meeting, a coconut was offered at the temple and prayers were offered seeking the deity’s blessings for the success of the agitation. Participants expressed enthusiasm and determination following the meeting.

Protesters allege that the proposed Vadhvan Port and other projects could threaten the traditional livelihoods of local communities, particularly fishermen and farmers, while also posing risks to the environment and natural resources of the region. Activists reiterated their resolve to build a broad-based public movement against the projects and decided to carry out awareness campaigns in villages across the area.

Sangharsh Samiti Leads Charge with Support from Key Fisherfolk Organizations

The march is being organised under the leadership of the Vadhvan Port Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti. Several organisations, including the National Fishworkers Forum, the Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, and various fishermen, tribal and youth groups, are expected to participate in the protest.

“This struggle is not just about one village or one community, but about the future of coming generations. We will resist any attempt to displace the sons of the soil in the name of development,” the coordinators of the movement said.

Organisers Narayan Patil and Vaibhav Vazhe have appealed to citizens to gather in large numbers at Girgaum Chowpatty at 10 am on March 23 and take part in the march.

