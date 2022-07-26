Fishermen hit by cancellation of tax free diesel quota: Fishing community seeks CM Eknath Shinde’s intervention | Suresh Golani

After the 61-day ban, fishing activities in the state are all set to resume on 1, August. However, the fishing community is in trouble due to the decision taken by the fisheries department to cancel the subsidized diesel quota for mechanised fishing boats with an engine capacity of more than 120 horsepower.

Based on the audit done by the accountant general, the fisheries department objected to the approval of diesel quota and tax refund for boats with a capacity of 120 horsepower six cylinders. As a result, more than 80 percent of boats operating on the western coast and nearly 25 percent of boats owned by fishermen in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar will have no other option but to purchase fuel at the existing market rates.

Stung by the orders, the Akhil Maharashtra Machimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) led by Devendra Damodar Tandel has sought the intervention of chief minister- Eknath Shinde, to roll back the cancellation order and revive the fuel quota before the resumption of the upcoming fishing season. “Already reeling under losses due to low catch and natural calamities, purchasing fuel at market prices is bound to add more burden to the logistical expenses of fishermen. This will further push them to the brink. Moreover, these boats are the basic support system for fisheries cooperative societies who disburse the diesel at tax-free cost,” said former municipal corporator and fishing community leader- Bernard D’mello.

Following a request by members of the AMMKS, former state fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh directed the officials of the fisheries department to remove the limit of 120 horsepower for diesel quota and refunds. However, the Thackeray led-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was toppled and the Shinde-led government came into power and the directions remained on the backburner. The BJP-supported Shinde government in the state is without a cabinet even after 25 days.

