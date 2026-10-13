Fishermen Announce October 19 Shutdown, Bandra Morcha Against BMC's Manori Desalination Plant |

Mumbai: Fishermen’s unions have announced a shutdown in the Manori–Gorai region and a morcha outside the District Collector’s Office in Bandra on October 19 to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed Manori desalination plant.

Fishing Unions Question Project Viability

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS), Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (MMKS) and other fishing organisations have questioned the project’s environmental impact and financial viability, arguing that Mumbai should prioritise plugging water leakages before investing in desalination.

According to figures cited by the unions, Mumbai loses 1,445 million litres daily (MLD), or nearly 38% of its water supply, through leakages. The unions argue that reducing these losses could substantially lower the need for additional water from desalination. Citing the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR), they said that bringing water losses down to 15% could save approximately 875 MLD.

Brine Discharge Raises Environmental Concerns

The unions said the DPR envisages the plant’s first phase drawing 500 MLD of seawater daily to produce 200 MLD of potable water and discharging around 300 MLD of concentrated brine into the sea. They warned that the discharge could adversely affect marine ecosystems and fish resources, threatening the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities.

Bernard D’Mello, working president of AMMKS, said the project’s estimated initial cost of Rs 3,462 crore, annual electricity bill of Rs 147 crore and additional operating expenses could take the total financial burden beyond Rs 6,000 crore. He argued that the expenditure would burden Mumbai’s taxpayers and questioned whether the investment was justified given the city’s existing water losses.

Desalination Project Called Costly White Elephant

The unions have described the project as a “costly white elephant”, alleging that its energy-intensive reverse osmosis (RO) technology would entail substantial recurring power costs and could increase the cost of water supply. They have also criticised what they described as inadequate consideration of the project’s environmental consequences and long-term operating expenses.

The Samiti said the project was pursued under former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and is now being taken forward by the Mahayuti government. It has demanded that Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde cancel the project.

“Governments may change, but the reckless spending of public money and policies that threaten the very existence of fishing communities continue,” the Samiti said.

Kiran Koli, general secretary of MMKS, said fisherfolk would participate in large numbers in the Bandra morcha and continue their agitation until the project was scrapped.

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