FIRST PHOTOS: 15 Coach Trains Arrive At Virar Carshed, Western Railway Expands Capacity On Key Routes; Big Relief For Commuters

Mumbai Locals Set For Upgrade, 15 Coach Trains To Ease Virar Rush |

Virar-Vasai, April 6: Lakhs of daily commuters travelling from Virar are set to benefit as Western Railway prepares to introduce longer 15 coach local trains on its suburban network. A total of 17 services will be upgraded from the existing 12 coach configuration to 15 coaches, significantly increasing passenger capacity during peak hours.

Of these, nine services will run between Churchgate and Virar, while eight services will operate on the Virar to Dahanu route. Notably, this marks the first time that 15 coach trains will be introduced on the Virar Dahanu sector, a move expected to bring much needed relief on one of the most crowded stretches.

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Infrastructure upgrades at Virar station

The upgrade has been made possible due to key infrastructure improvements at Virar railway station. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has widened and extended Platforms 3A and 4A, enabling them to accommodate longer trains. Platform width has been increased from 6.5 metres to 10.5 metres, ensuring smoother boarding and alighting for passengers.

In addition, a new home platform, Platform 5A, has been constructed on the western side. Officials said these enhancements will help streamline train operations and reduce congestion, especially during rush hours when Virar functions as a major origin and termination point.

Fast tracked project execution

The project forms part of the larger Virar to Dahanu Road quadrupling plan and was completed within four months. Railway officials highlighted the pace of execution, noting that the work was carried out at a high density station with minimal disruption to daily services.