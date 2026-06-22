First-Ever Double Stack Container Train Dispatched From JNPT Via Dedicated Freight Corridor

The inaugural double stack container train departed from JNPT via the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, marking a major freight logistics milestone | File Photo

Mumbai, June 22: In a major boost to rail freight movement and port logistics, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has successfully dispatched the first-ever double stack container rake from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) through the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCC).

The historic rake, carrying 180 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), was loaded on June 20 and departed from JNPT on June 21 for the Sanjan Gati Shakti Multi Modal Terminal in Gujarat.

The rake comprised 45 BLCM A/B wagons, specially designed low-platform container wagons capable of carrying containers in a double-stack configuration. With a total load of 2,544 tonnes, the train covered a distance of 232 km through the Western DFCC route.

The movement marks the beginning of regular double stack container operations from JNPT, India's largest container port, directly onto the dedicated freight network.

Major Boost To Freight Movement

In addition to this inaugural service, two more double stack container rakes were loaded from JNPT on the same day. One rake was bound for Garhi Harsaru in Haryana under Delhi Division, while the other was destined for Chhota Udepur in Gujarat under Vadodara Division.

These movements underline the growing integration of JNPT with the dedicated freight corridor network and signal a shift towards faster, high-capacity cargo transportation.

Improving Port Evacuation Efficiency

Railway officials said the development will significantly improve port evacuation efficiency by enabling larger cargo volumes to move in a single trip. The dedicated freight corridor is expected to reduce transit time, lower logistics costs and ease congestion on highways.

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The initiative also aligns with the objectives of the National Rail Plan and the Centre’s PM Gati Shakti programme aimed at creating a seamless multimodal transport network across the country.

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