First 4 coaches of Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 train arrive in Mumbai

First batch of 4 coaches of the prototype train for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground Metro-3 Corridor arrived in Mumbai | Photo: File

In a first, the much-awaited first batch of 4 coaches of the prototype train for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground Metro-3 Corridor arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The four trailers, carrying one coach each, reached the city traversing 1,400 km in 13 days from Andhra Pradesh's SriCity.

The next batch of 4 coaches will arrive in Mumbai soon.

The four coaches – weighing 42-tonne each – were brought by special 8-axel trailers with 64 wheels.

All eight coaches will be assembled and the train will be formed at the 'temporary facility of train delivery and testing track area' set up at Sariput Nagar, Mumbai.

The initial design, proving trial runs of the prototype train, will be conducted in the 3-km stretch of the MML-3 tunnel from the temporary facility to Marol Naka Metro Station.