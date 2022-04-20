Fire safety week held in Panvel and Uran

Mumbai: More than 600 students and 25 faculties attended the National Fire Safety Week held on Saturday at NAD Kendriya Vidyalaya Karanja. The fire brigade personnel of CISF Unit ONGC Mumbai gave the live demo on the safety measures to prevent fire to spread.

The students and teachers were given training to prevent fire with demos. School management appreciated fire brigade personnel for informing them on safety measures.

In addition, a fire safety workshop was also for women in Uran. During the workshop, the participating women were taught first aid, quick response to fire and safety, a special focus was given on fire and domestic LPG fire safety as well as live fire-fighting demonstrations were organized.

Later, a quiz programme on fire safety was held and winners were given prices. The event was attended by a large number of women and boys. The workshop was conducted by the CISF Unit, Mumbai – Fire wing at ONGC Panvel.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Godrej partners with FSAI to launch fire safety assessment tech

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:15 AM IST