Fire Breaks Out At Wadala Salon In Mumbai; One Injured, Blaze Doused After Over 4 Hours |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in Wadala (East), gutting a salon and a garments unit housed within a multi-storey structure. One person sustained minor burn injuries in the incident and is currently stable, according to officials.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire was reported at around 1:34 am from Salt Pan Road in Sangam Nagar, near a mobile shop. Firefighters rushed to the spot and found that the blaze had originated in a ground-floor gala, initially confined to a hair-cutting salon’s electrical wiring and installations.

Fire Spread To Nearby Garments Unit

As the operation progressed, officials revealed that the fire had spread beyond the salon to a garments unit located at the rear side of the same premises. The flames impacted both the ground and mezzanine floors of the ground-plus-two-storey structure.

The fire damaged a wide range of materials, including electrical wiring, ceiling fans, furniture, documents and salon equipment. In the garments section, stock such as cloth rolls, sewing machines and raw materials were also affected, indicating major property loss.

Firefighting teams worked for over four hours to bring the situation under control. The blaze was finally extinguished at around 6:00 am. Authorities classified the incident as Level-I, indicating a relatively small but potentially hazardous fire.

One Man Injured In Fire

During the incident, one person, identified as 65-year-old Mohd. Umar suffered burn injuries. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained approximately 8 to 9 per cent burns. Hospital officials stated that his condition is stable and he is under observation.

No other injuries have been reported so far. Fire officials confirmed that timely intervention prevented the blaze from spreading to adjacent structures in the densely populated locality. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but preliminary findings suggest an electrical fault may have triggered the incident. Further investigation is underway.

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