Fire Breaks Out At OSK Heritage High-Rise In Kandivali West; Blaze Spreads Across 13th & 14th Floors, No Injuries | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 10th floor of the OSK Heritage Building, located opposite Shital Phoenix Class in Kandivali West, on Wednesday night. The Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire official.

Fire Reported At 9.14 PM

According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at around 9:14 pm and was classified as a Level 1 (minor) fire by 9:18 pm. The R-South Ward civic team, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department, 108 ambulance service and the concerned electricity distribution company were mobilised at the spot.

According to the fire official, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations, POP, wooden furniture, household articles, utensils, doors and windows in Room No. 1304 on the 13th floor, covering an area of approximately 600 sq ft. The fire also affected clothes and window material in the closed Room No. 1404 on the 14th floor, covering around 50 sq ft, in the ground-plus-one-and-16-upper-floor high-rise building.

“The fire was prevented from spreading further and was brought under control immediately. No residents were injured in the incident,” a fire official said, fire official said. The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, the official added.

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