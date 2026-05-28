Fire At Gaondevi Vegetable Market Exposes Severe Staff Crunch & Outdated Fleet In Thane Fire Brigade | AI (Representational Image)

Thane: Following a tragic fire at the Gaondevi vegetable market that claimed the lives of a fire officer and a municipal security guard, a glaring manpower and infrastructure crisis has come to light within the Thane Fire Brigade.

​Investigations reveal that out of 224 sanctioned posts for drivers and operators across the brigade's 51 emergency vehicles, a staggering 203 positions have remained vacant for the last four years. Currently, only 41 drivers are available. Shockingly, only 21 of these belong to the fire department; the remaining 20 have been borrowed from the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT).

​This temporary arrangement poses significant safety risks. While professional fire drivers undergo six months of rigorous training in water pressure control, hose handling, and technical operations, the TMT drivers have received only a single week of basic training. This lack of expertise is causing severe operational chaotic delays during emergencies.

Furthermore, the station infrastructure is severely depleted. Half of the department's fleet is over 12 years old and frequently breaks down. At the Anandnagar station—which covers a high-profile area dominated by high-rises like Ghodbunder—the only available fire engine has a meager 500-liter capacity. Consequently, larger fires require calling in vehicles from other stations, leading to critical delays due to traffic congestion.

​Currently, fire stations are operating with a skeletal crew of just three personnel per shift (a driver, a Tandel, and a fireman) against a required strength of 15. Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke acknowledged the crisis, stating that the administration is being actively pursued to expedite recruitment.

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