FIR registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana

After Maharashtra independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravu Rana submitted a written complaint demanding arrest of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders, an FIR was has been registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside the residence of the MP-MLA's residence.

DCP Mumbai Manjunath Singe adding details said, An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana and we're probing the names."

"The duo's medical was underway in the Khar PS itself to avoid any law and order issues," he added.

After Mumbai Police arrested Navnit Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups", the duo, taking a reversal mode sumbitted a written complaint to the police saying that all 700 people including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut should also be booked.

Mr and Mrs Rana said that the 700 leaders should be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506.

Maharashtra | An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sainiks who gathered outside the residence of Navneet & Ravi Rana; we're probing the names. The duo's medical was underway in the Khar PS itself to avoid any law & order issues: DCP Mumbai Manjunath Singe to ANI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

The couple was booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

The development came hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here.

Earlier, as Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the building where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded apology from them, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.

The couple were initially seen arguing with the police inside the building, saying they would not budge until criminal cases were also registered against Shiv Sena leaders who `threatened' them. Navneet Rana also demanded that police produce a warrant.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:41 PM IST