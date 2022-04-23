Claims made by Navneet Rana that her residence was attacked in Amravati are false, says Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Mumbai: Home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday refuted claims made by Amravati MP Navneet Rana of her residence in Amravati being attacked by Shiv Sena workers.

The claims made by Amravati MP Navneet Rana that her residence was attacked in Amravati are false. I have personally spoken to the police over there, the situation is under control and protection is being provided at her residence: Home minister Dilip Walse Patil

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house here, police said.

However, the police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, an official said.



The Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Shiv Sena workers, who have strongly objected to the politician couple's plan, have been camping outside 'Matoshree' since Friday morning. Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

