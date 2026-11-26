FIR Against Street Foods By Punjab Grill At Ghatkopar's R City Mall After Customer Spots Cockroach On Food | AI

Mumbai: The Parksite police have registered an FIR against those responsible for operating Street Foods by Punjab Grill at R City Mall, Ghatkopar, after a customer allegedly spotted a cockroach crawling over a food item displayed on the outlet’s counter. The FIR was registered nearly two months after the incident, following a complaint by Advocate Nikhil Laxman Sonawane and a preliminary police inquiry.

Outlet Continues To Operate

However, the outlet continues to operate, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene. When this newspaper visited the outlet after the FIR was registered to seek the management’s response, the manager declined to comment or share the contact details of any authorised representative.

According to the FIR, Sonawane, a resident of Vikhroli East, visited R City Mall with his wife on September 23 for shopping. Around 8.20pm, the couple visited Street Foods by Punjab Grill on the mall’s third floor. Sonawane purchased a serving of papdi chaat for Rs177 and paid through Paytm.

Cockroach Allegedly Spotted On Biryani

While placing the order, he allegedly noticed a cockroach crawling over a dish of smoky tandoori chicken biryani displayed on the counter. He alerted the staff member at the counter, who allegedly responded dismissively instead of addressing his concern.

Sonawane then took photographs and recorded videos of the cockroach crawling over the food using his mobile phone. He subsequently approached the Parksite police station and submitted a written complaint seeking legal action against those responsible for the outlet’s operations.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry and recording Sonawane’s statement, the police registered an FIR on November 23 under Sections 271 and 275 of the BNS.

A police officer confirmed that further investigation was underway.

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