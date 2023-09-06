FIR Against Editor Of Marathi Channel Which Ran BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's 'Objectionable' Video

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Kamlesh Sutar, the editor-in-chief of Lokshahi news channel, and Youtuber Anil Thatte. They are accused of airing a video containing explicit content, featuring BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Police East Region Cyber Police Station on Wednesday. According to the complaint, a senior police officer mentioned that the video was disseminated on the Lokshahi channel by its editor, Kamlesh Sutar, while Anil Thatte streamed it on his YouTube channel.

This comes after Mumbai Police Crime Branch was asked to conduct a probe into the video after controversy during the monsoon session of Maharashtra assembly.

Lokshahi had aired the objectionable video

In July this year, a video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had surfaced, showing the former MP in an objectionable position over a video call. Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' had claimed possession of the video footage, although they had taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, had expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

The channel had stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

The channel had expressed astonishment at the compromising situation involving a figure like Somaiya, who himself frequently accuses opposition leaders of corruption and misconduct, raising the possibility of a conspiracy.

The video had naturally sparked political slugfest in state, with opponents demanding probe and action against Somaiya for being involved in 'obscene' activities.

Shiv Sena provided 8 hours of footage of Somaiya, Fadnavis promised probe

The Leader of the Opposition and MLC from Shiv Sena, Ambadas Danave, brought up the issue during the session of the Maharashtra State Legislative Council. Danave provided a pen drive containing more than eight hours of video footage and delivered it to Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging a thorough investigation.

“It was observed that Kirit Somaiya used to extort women officers and he even blackmailed them … by using a central agency — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — as a threat. Somaiya earlier used to extort money by filing false cases and asking central agencies to probe. Now, the journey has turned from extortionist to sextornist. He has also used very bad words against the Marathi women in these videos. We want a high-level probe by a special investigations team,” Danve had demanded.

Fadnavis, who is responsible for the home portfolio, emphasised the gravity of the situation, “We assure the House that the matter will be probed by a high-level team. We are not going to spare anyone. An impartial probe will be carried out. If anyone has a complaint, documents and clips, they should submit it to the police for a probe. We will also check out who was the woman on the other side."

"As per norms, the identity of the woman will not be revealed. The police will do its duty in the given framework," Fadnavis had said.

No probe into video, but scribes booked

Though there has been no breakthrough in probe into the video and allegations by the opposition, the channel which aired the video has come under scanner. Kamlesh Sutar, the editor-in-chief of Lokshahi news channel, and media personality Anil Thatte now face an FIR after Somaiya's complaint.

Sutar, taking to X after registration of FIR against him, said, "Mumbai Police has registered a case against me in the case of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's viral video. I have cooperated with the police investigation earlier and will continue to do so. Despite this, the work of raising voice and questions of the public will continue unabated!"