FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray And 200 Protesters Over Shivaji Park Demonstration; Police Allege Obstruction | X @amitrthackeray

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray, and around 200 protesters in connection with Sunday's protest at Shivaji Park.

Political Leaders Named In FIR

The FIR also names MLA Varun Sardesai, Mahesh Sawant and MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande among the accused, police said.

According to the police, protesters had gathered in the Shivaji Park area on Sunday when police personnel began detaining them. After learning about the detentions, Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray reached the spot along with party office-bearers and other leaders.

Sit-In At Shivaji Park Police Station

The two leaders allegedly intervened and attempted to prevent the police from taking the protesters into custody. They later visited Shivaji Park police station, where they staged a sit-in demanding the release of the detained protesters.

Police said the case was registered in connection with these incidents.

Around 300 protesters were detained by the police and subsequently released. After their release, the process of registering a case against those involved was initiated, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahendra Pandit said.

The police have named around 200 protesters, along with several political leaders, in the case. Further investigation is underway.

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