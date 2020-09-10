Finally some good news, water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98.01%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 98.01 percent on Thursday.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,18,556 million litres of water or 98.01% as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 97.28% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.77%, Middle Vaitarna 96.86%, Upper Vaitarna has 97.66%, Bhatsa 98.32%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.20% of useful water level.