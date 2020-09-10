Finally some good news, water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 98.01%

With good rainfall in catchment areas, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai rose to 98.01 percent on Thursday.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,18,556 million litres of water or 98.01% as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 97.28% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.77%, Middle Vaitarna 96.86%, Upper Vaitarna has 97.66%, Bhatsa 98.32%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.20% of useful water level.
Heavy rainfall over parts of south and northeast India is likely over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation lies over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, the IMD said. A cyclonic circulation also lies over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood. A low pressure area is also likely to form over west-central Bay of Bengal, it said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)