Final-year exams cannot be conducted in Maharashtra: GR

Mumbai: Final-year exams cannot be conducted in Maharashtra, announced the state's higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, via a Facebook live video address on Friday. This announcement was made following the direction of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting of the Covid-19 state disaster management committee with education officials conducted on June 18.

According to the government resolution (GR) dated June 19, 2020, it is not possible to conduct final year exams in Maharashtra due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, which may pose severe risks to students, teachers, police, security and staff involved in examination process. The GR stated, "In view of the considerable manpower, management and technology involved in the examination process, as there are multiple steps like preparation of time tables, setting of question papers, seating arrangements, supervision, assessment, revaluation, declaration of results and police bandobast, it cannot be denied that even if one person is infected with Covid-19 in this process, then the infection might spread exponentially, putting several lives at severe risk."

Considering the gravity of the situation, the GR further stated, "Students of non-professional courses, who have cleared all previous semesters and do not want to appear for last semester exams of their final year should give in writing that 'they do not want to appear for final exams' to their respective universities. These students will be awarded a score based on the average of their aggregate marks of previous semesters and provided with results."

Further, the GR read, "Those students who are not satisfied with their score and wish to fare better must also give a written undertaking to the effect. These students can take an optional exam later, whenever it is possible to do so, considering the pandemic situation on the ground. Universities will declare a time table for the same after thorough evaluation of the pandemic situation in specific areas by discussions with district officers, local authorities and disaster management committees."

However, for professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, architecture, planning, management studies, computer studies, law, physical education and pedagogy, the state government will not be able to conduct final semester exams. The GR stated, "Students will be given average scores of previous semesters and provided with results after they submit their 'will not appear for exams' in writing. Those wishing to take optional exams will be given a chance. However, the state has sent an appeal to the centre and is waiting for an approval on this decision, as these are professional courses."

Also, Samant added, "A decision on backlog and ATKT (allowed to keep terms) exams will be taken in the next two to three days, after thorough discussion with the CM, Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of universities and district education officers."