This Twitter user's mother was mocked by 'intellectuals' for standing by PM Modi and Army - here's how she felt

But what followed was just disgusting when countless Twitter users started circulating the post. And, not only random netizens, but also prominent personalities such as Prashant Bhushan - a lawyer in the Supreme Court of India - and Yogendra Yadav - politician for Swaraj India party - mocked Dawar's mother.

What exactly happened?

On June 17, Prerna Dawar shared a picture of her mother offering her heartfelt tribute to the jawans of Indian army who sacrificed their lives at the border clash between China.

But, to her dismay, Dawar found herself in the middle of chaos when Twitter circulated her mother's image, deeming her as a member of 'BJP IT-Cell'.

"The next day my friend informed me that people are trolling me on Twitter, and I was completely unaware of this," Dawar told FPJ.

"People started calling me Sanghi, and asked very bad questions about my father."

Soon Dawar found the images of her mother being shared on Facebook as well. "All these bhakts have the same mother with the same health problem nowadays," a post read.

"Such a coincidence," wrote Yogendra Yadav on his Facebook.