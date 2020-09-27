Final year examinations: Smartphone and basic internet are all you need

Students, who have started appearing for mock tests for the final year theory examinations, state that basic internet and a smartphone is required for it. Some students said it is better to use a computer or laptop, rather than a smartphone, as multiple tabs need to be opened at the same time.

Degree colleges under University of Mumbai (MU) have started conducting mock tests for final year theory examinations. Melvis Pereira, a final year student of Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) who appeared for a mock test said, "The MCQ format was not that difficult. But, keeping a track of time and completing the paper within 60 minutes from home is a challenge."

Amruta Shahani, a final year engineering student, said, "I appeared for the mock test on my smartphone. However, it is better to appear for it on a computer or laptop because you can open multiple tabs. Also, any interruption or disturbance can be avoided."

Some colleges have developed software where students can appear for the examination using their smartphones. Mukund Talekar, a professor said, "We have created a mobile-friendly version for the examination so that students can apply using their smartphones with basic mobile network internet speed. Also, students can access the same examination paper on a desktop or computer screen."

A senior officer of MU said, "We have directed colleges to conduct mock tests online in the way they would conduct the actual final year theory examinations. This will help both students and teachers to understand the process, find out the technical loopholes and help improve the system."