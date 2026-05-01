Final Goodbye Turns Deadly: Video Captures Exact Moment Woman Gets Crushed To Death Between 2 Trucks In Nagpur | X @nextminutenews7

A shocking road accident occurred in Nagpur on April 30, where a woman lost her life after being crushed by a speeding truck at Rani Durgavati Chowk. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm on Thursday. In the clip doing the rounds on the internet, people are seen going about their day, with two lanes of the road almost empty and only a few vehicles passing by. A truck is parked facing the opposite direction of traffic in one of the lanes.

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After a few moments, a bike driven by a man, with a woman as his pillion rider, is seen stopping in front of a parked Tata Ace truck. The man drops off the woman and, after seeing her off, leaves, while the woman begins walking towards her destination. Little did they know that this would be their final goodbye.

Within seconds, a speeding Tata truck appears, hits the woman, drags her, and crushes her after colliding with the parked vehicle. The impact is so severe that the parked truck is pushed back by a few metres. The woman is crushed between the two vehicles, leaving bystanders horrified.

The incident quickly draws a crowd, and angry locals catch hold of the driver before he can flee the scene. According to reports, the truck driver is suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police from the Panchpaoli station respond promptly, detain the driver, and seize the vehicle involved in the crash. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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