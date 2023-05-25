'Fight to preserve federal structure of nation': Arvind Kejriwal on Central ordinance

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Our fight is not just against one ordinance or related to one single state, but it is a fight in order to preserve the federal structure of the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after his meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to garner his party's support in his fight against the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

Kejriwal, while speaking to reporters after the meeting, said that the BJP has been using unfair means to topple non-BJP governments by indulging in horse trading of MLAs, using the central agencies like ED and CBI to create fear or simply promulgate an ordinance against the popular government.

Kejriwal's Vision

Kejriwal added that the “fight in Rajya Sabha against the ordinance will be like a semifinal for the 2024 general elections.”

Kejriwal praised Sharad Pawar for declaring full support of the NCP to the AAP government of Delhi and said, he should speak to opposition and other non-BJP parties to oppose the said BIll in the parliament as he is amongst the tallest leaders in the country.

Pawar promised Kejriwal to speak to like-minded parties to unitedly oppose the ordinance in parliament. “Such an ordinance is an attempt to limit parliamentary democracy in the country. In my 56 years of parliamentary life I have never seen such a brazen attack against an elected govt,” Pawar said adding that it is the need of the hour for all to come together to save democracy.

Plan of Action

Replying to Pawar’s suggestion, Kejriwal said that he shall seek appointment with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi immediately upon returning to Delhi.

The NDA currently has 110 seats in Rajya Sabha. The opposition too has 110 and the majority mark is 119. If the Congress, which has 31 members in the Rajya Sabha, decides to support AAP against the ordinance, the role of non-aligned parties like Naveen Patnaik’s BJD and Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress will become crucial.