Mumbai: AAP leaders meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar to seek support against Centre's ordinance (WATCH)

The top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met with National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday to seek his party's support against the Central ordinance on the control of services in Delhi.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi minister Atishi were among the leaders who met with Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in the city.

The AAP leaders recently met with former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as well to garner his support against the ordinance.

They have already brought West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on board, who promised to back AAP against the BJP-ruled Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

What is the Central ordinance rule?

The Centre last Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.